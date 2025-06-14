Steve Bull: Wolves need experience in crucial transfer window

With Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha departing Wolves, we have to replace them both with talent.

Ait-Nouri was a tricky player and if it's Hugo Bueno that is stepping into his shoes, it will be a tough ask, but he knows what Wolves is about as he's been here before.

He deserves a chance to make his mark, but sometimes you need new players to come in too to give the team a new challenge and the team needs a mixture of experience.

Bueno needs a fight for his shirt and Wolves need that in every position.