Steve Bull: Wolves need experience in crucial transfer window
It is a big summer for Wolves and experience will be needed in the transfer market.
Plus
By Steve Bull
Published
With Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha departing Wolves, we have to replace them both with talent.
Ait-Nouri was a tricky player and if it's Hugo Bueno that is stepping into his shoes, it will be a tough ask, but he knows what Wolves is about as he's been here before.
He deserves a chance to make his mark, but sometimes you need new players to come in too to give the team a new challenge and the team needs a mixture of experience.
Bueno needs a fight for his shirt and Wolves need that in every position.