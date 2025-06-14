Shrewsbury Town pitch size alterations depend on one factor says Richard O’Donnell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paul Hurst made the bold and risky decision to expand the size of the Croud Meadow before the beginning of last season.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star in May 2024, Hurst said: "The first time around, as soon as the season finished, we made a decision to make the pitch as big as possible, we want to do that again.

“We want it to be entertaining, and that will expand it."

That decision did not work well for Salop as they were relegated from the third tier of English football finishing bottom of the league and only picking up 33 points.