Comment: Liam Dooley gives hope of a Shrewsbury ‘resurgence’ in his latest fan letter

It was the Town chief executive’s first communication with the Salop fans since they were relegated from League One at the end of April.

What everyone connected with the football club wants, after a horrendous 12 months, is some progress to be made on and off the pitch as we close in on the start of the campaign and move deeper into the season.

A new season is a chance to re-set. It is a chance to start again and for Michael Appleton and the club's director of football Micky Moore, it is a chance to build a squad that is capable of competing in League Two.

It is a clean slate. Of course, within Dooley’s words, there was some emotive language about the way things panned out last year.