Wolves set for pre-season friendly in Spain

Vitor Pereira's team will take on the La Liga side at the Estadi Montilivi on Sunday, August 3, kicking off at 7pm UK time.

The team will travel to Spain for a short training camp focused around the fixture before then taking on Celta Vigo at Molineux on Saturday, August 9.

Before that, Wolves will travel to Portugal for a training camp in July that will include behind-closed-doors matches that are not open to the public.

They then return to England for the friendly against Stoke on Saturday July 26, before the trip to Spain.

Wolves have also confirmed that one more public pre-season friendly will be added to the schedule 'in the coming weeks'.

For the Girona trip, Wolves are also selling a golfing package.

A club statement read: "The club will be offering supporters a golfing travel package for the weekend, which will include flights, accommodation, 18 rounds of Girona golf, a match ticket and a 2025/26 home shirt, alongside two Old Gold legends. Only limited spaces will be available.

"Regular ticket information will be announced in due course, while supporters will be able to purchase a stream to watch live on wolves.co.uk, with further details coming soon."