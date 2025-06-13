Wolves end of season ratings: Who is the highest rated player in 2024/25?

We have looked back on our marks throughout the season and crunched the numbers to give each player an average score.

The Express & Star gave ratings for all 43 of Wolves' games across all competitions and only those players that got marks for at least 25 games were included.

That meant a number of players missed out on the list, including January signing Emmanuel Agbadou, who would have topped the chart with a score of 6.7.

Several other players, including Hwang Hee-chan, Marshall Munetsi, Goncalo Guedes, Pablo Sarabia, Rodrigo Gomes and Tommy Doyle also missed out, but who came out on top from those included?

Andre - 6.5

The Brazilian arrived as a new signing late in the summer transfer window and took some time to get up to speed.

He also was not helped by O'Neil struggling to find a place for him in the team, but as the season progressed Andre began to flourish and many of his performances under Pereira were outstanding.

He came second in the supporters' player of the season vote but comes top of this list after a strong first season in the Premier League.

Joao Gomes - 6.4

The player that did win the supporters' player of the season was J.Gomes and it is no surprise to see him high up this list.

The all-action midfielder has the ability to change a game and was given more licence to get forward under Pereira.

His running, high energy and tackling ability makes him a nightmare to play against and the Brazilian enjoyed a very successful campaign before then signing a new long-term contract.

He will be an essential player for Wolves moving forward.

Matheus Cunha - 6.4

With 17 goals in all competitions and 15 coming in the Premier League, players' player of the season Cunha deserved a top spot on this list and the marks reflected that.

His impressive form throughout the campaign earned him a move to Manchester United after they paid his £62.5million release clause.

However, he would have had a better average mark if it was not for several disciplinary issues that also plagued his season and saw him get two suspensions.