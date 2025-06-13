'Neymar on the wing': West Brom target has already earned high praise from Tottenham team-mates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mason, a former coach in the Spurs academy who went on to become part of the first team staff for a number of years, is looking to add to his squad ahead of the new season.

This week it has emerged that Albion are keen to make a move for Spurs teenager Mikey Moore - with newly promoted Birmingham City also interested in Moore.

He played a number of games for Spurs last season, with the club struggling in an injury crisis.

And he took no time at all in impressing his team mates - as he bagged his first goal in Europe and made a total of 20 appearances in all competitions.

Spurs' vice captain James Maddison was that impressed by Moore's display against AZ Alkmaar that he thought, 'Neymar was on the wing', comparing Moore to the former Barcelona star.

And he received praise throughout the season from his manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian, who has just been axed despite winning the Europa League, believes Moore will see the benefit of being thrust into top level action at such a young age.

He said: “We’ll see the benefits of that (Moore’s game time) in years to come, we don’t need to be in a rush with Mikey. He’s a very talented player and he’s working hard.

“Physically I still sense he’s growing into his body. We’ve seen with Lucas [Bergvall] this year, the difference in 12 months in young players is quite transforming. I think Mikey will be in a similar boat. We’re still very happy with him and we’re sure he’ll keep developing.”

