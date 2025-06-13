"I was really heartbroken" - Wolves forward opens up on injury nightmare

The forward missed the entire 2024/25 campaign after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament for the third time in his career and second time since signing for Wolves in 2022.

The 27-year-old admits he was reduced to tears when he received the diagnosis for the latest injury setback, which came while on loan at German club Eintracht Frankfurt in February last year.

Kalajdzic said: “I’m very good. It was very, very tough, mentally and physically.

"Some people say at least you know what to expect, but it was very, very tough, and I knew how tough it was in front of me. It was very, very challenging.

"When I got the diagnosis, I fell into tears, I was really heartbroken this time, I was just speechless, and I couldn't understand why it happened again but luckily the time is over.

“I've been doing well. I've had already some friendly games where I've had some minutes. So, I'm really, really happy about that. I feel really strong.

"I feel very comfortable in my body. I feel that my knees are coping with everything well, and my body's coping well, I've worked hard for this, and now I'm just looking forward to the future.

“I'm just going day by day, week by week. Every day, every training, every recovery session I have, I’m taking it very seriously, and I'm trying to optimise as much as possible and just get everything out of it.

"It was a very, very long path, but it's time now to focus on other things other than rehab. I can focus now on just training every day, having fun on the pitch with the guys. This is what I'm looking forward to in the future again.”

Kalajdzic returned to the grass in the latter stages of last season but did not play as he was not included in Wolves' registered Premier League squad.

The Austrian has already hinted at a potential return to the Bundesliga this summer and he is likely to be one that will depart for some game time.

But for now, the towering forward is focused on getting his body right in pre-season to ensure he stays fit.

“My aim is to have a proper pre-season, because I want to set the foundation for the whole of next season," Kalajdzic added.

"I want to play as much as I can, play as many minutes as I can. There's no goal in terms of scoring goals or being contributing to goals. I think when I play like I can, and I'm able to play football, that comes automatically.

“So, I'm just looking forward to playing and enjoying, being happy and staying healthy.

"If that's the case, the rest will come by itself. But next season, I just want to have a full season and a proper pre-season to set the base for the next season.”