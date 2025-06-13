'Family environment' - Wolves defender on Vitor Pereira's impact

The head coach arrived in December, replacing Gary O'Neil, and dragged Wolves out of relegation trouble.

Along the way he connected with the supporters and restored some togetherness, akin to the atmosphere Nuno created at the club after achieving promotion, two seventh placed Premier League finishes and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

"With Nuno we didn't play out from the back, we never played it short," Doherty said via the Wolves podcast.

"Now everything is short and our build-up from the back alone is completely different.

"We don't hit as many long passes with Vitor as we did with Nuno.

"With Vitor the wing-backs are in one-v-one positions a lot, they're basically wingers.

"There are similarities but also a lot of differences. Every manager you have there is always different training sessions and everyone sees the game differently.

"There is differences, but they are still similar in a way. There's a family environment around the training ground.

"The little things bring everyone together and it is very similar, There's still a lot of Portuguese players here too.

"That side of things is very similar but on the pitch, there are similarities, but it's not that close. Same shape but quite different.

"Off the ball with Nuno we were a five, now off the ball I'm a full-back.

"Sometimes we defend with a four and then it comes back to a five and I find myself at right-back a lot."

Doherty returned to Wolves in 2023, three years after leaving the club following 10 years of service.

He became a first team regular at centre-back under Pereira and will go into next season with one year left on his contract.