Championship clubs to rival MLS, Turkish and Saudi sides for released West Brom playmaker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 29-year-old's three year stint at The Hawthorns came to an end earlier this summer - after 16 goals in 115 appearances for the Baggies.

His departure had been expected for some time - and now it seems that a host of clubs are interested in taking Swift for next season.

According to The News, Swift is open to a possible emotional return to where it all started for him.

The Portsmouth born midfielder started his youth career with Pompey, before going on to Chelsea.

And The News have reported that he is keen on a move to Fratton Park, who report that he still has family living in the area.

However, if Portsmouth are to bring Swift back to Fratton Park then it looks as though they will face stiff competition to do so.

A number of Championship clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on him. And it is not just in the EFL where he is attracting interest.

It has been reported that Swift is attracting interest from clubs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the MLS.