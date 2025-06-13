AFC Telford United announce latest new signing after flurry of business

The Bucks moved quickly to secure the services of the highly-rated 20-year-old who starred at Stratford Town last year in the Southern Central Premier League.

Williams netted ten goals for The Bards as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place, and impressed Telford boss Kevin Wilkin with his performances.

And ahead of the Bucks’ return to the National League North, Wilkin is delighted to add the youngster to his squad.

“When he came out of Burton Albion, I think he was on trial at Stratford and had a bit of an impact when he first started there,” the Bucks boss explained. “Mark (Noon, assistant manager) had seen him a couple of times, so we were aware of him; he’d probably have been eighteen or nineteen years old at that stage.”

He added: “Charlie has the sort of profile for a player that we like, where hopefully they can come in and you can give that extra little bit of help to get them back into where they want to go, which is ultimately full-time football.

“He’s been loyal to Stratford and stayed there for a couple of seasons, but I think he’s now looking for that extra challenge and that extra little bit to really help him move forward again.”

Asked for his feelings about signing for the Bucks, Charlie told the official club website:

“I’m buzzing to be joining AFC Telford United. As soon as I spoke with the gaffer, I knew it was the right move for me. I’m here to work hard, express myself, and help the team push for success this season. I can’t wait to get started and play in front of the Bucks fans.”