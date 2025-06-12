West Brom star Isaac Price taking inspiration from Premier League & FA Cup winning team mates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

He featured heavily for Albion after his arrival from Standard Liege for £2.5m in January.

And his form on the international stage has been sensational - as he bagged the winner against Iceland in midweek for Northern Ireland, taking his tally to nine goals.

He became the youngest player to score nine goals for his country and he has become a key figure in Michael O'Neil's side.

Price is preparing to soon return for Albion pre-season training - and has already spoken this week about how quickly he has settled in to life at the club.

And he has also discussed how two of his Northern Ireland team mates are giving him inspiration to make the next step and get to the Premier League.

Justin Devenny picked up the FA Cup with Crystal Palace, while Conor Bradley has established himself in the Liverpool side and picked up a Premier League winners medal, despite his campaign being hampered by injury,

Outlining out the duo are inspiring him to go and achieve some of those feats, he said: "I think you can see [a lift] in both players.

"You look at Conor, he’s a fantastic player. The sky’s the limit for him really. I’ve played with him since I was 15, 16 and he’s been the same the whole way through.

“For a player like me, looking at him, it’s something that I aspire to do. I want to go and achieve the things that he’s achieved so much already. I know I want to go and achieve more.

“The same with Justin. He’s had a very successful season. He’s got a lot of minutes for Palace. I think that’s the hardest thing to do as a young player is to break into a first team, especially at a Premier League club. I think they’ve both done that very well.”