The 'pain is real' - Liam Dooley reflects on Shrewsbury Town's relegation

In his most recent open letter, the Salop chief executive reflected on Town's drop to League Two after the team finished bottom of the third tier with 33 points from their 46 games.

Dooley said the disappointment of relegation has been felt by every single person connected with the club.

"After a challenging season on the pitch, I wanted to speak to you as openly and as honestly as I can at the end of one campaign and looking forward to the next," Dooley said. "The disappointment of relegation from League One was felt by every single person connected to Shrewsbury Town - fans, players, staff, the board, and everyone who holds this club close to their heart. That pain is real, and it won’t be ignored.

"Let me extend my deep gratitude for your support during a season that tested us all. On behalf of the board and everyone involved - from the academy to the senior squad - I thank you for standing by Shrewsbury Town.

"We now look forward with determination. We wish Michael Appleton, Micky Moore, and their team every success in the transfer window; their work now sets the stage for our resurgence."

It was a difficult season for the club on and off the field as they spent six months in exclusivity with an American businessman - only for him to pull out right at the last minute.

That has meant Town have had to start from scratch as they look for someone to buy the club from long-serving chairman Roland Wycherley.

The Shrewsbury CEO confirmed the club continues to be 'engaged' with interested parties regarding potential acquisitions and investments.

He continued: "We’re working closely with third‑party specialists – who are experienced in this area - to ensure any process is handled with professionalism – with the benefit of Shrewsbury Town front and centre.”