‘Surprised’ - Jamie Tolley gives thoughts on Shrewsbury’s new centre-back

Salop were relegated from League One at the end of last season after more than a decade in the third tier of English football.

It was a chastening experience for Shrewsbury fans who watched their side lose 29 times and finish bottom of the league with just 33 points from their 46 games.

But they have made a solid start to their summer recruitment with the arrivals of Anderson and former Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas.