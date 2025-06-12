Shrewsbury Town’s decade in League One: Matt Taylor, Micky Moore and the return of Paul Hurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But it is safe to say that did not happen. The fallout from Steve Cotterill’s final season in charge continued long into the summer.

Salop appointed their first director of football in 2023. Rumours of Micky Moore’s arrival at the club began to surface in the final few games of Cotterill’s tenure - and when the boss was asked about it in post-match interviews he revealed it was not something he knew anything about - that was telling.

Moore finally arrived in the middle of May, but a decision on the future of Cotterill went long into the summer. It was not until the start of June that Shrewsbury announced he was going to leave the club.

Town’s director of football then began working to get a new manager in at the Croud Meadow. Eventually, he landed upon former Walsall boss Matt Taylor who was appointed following an ‘extensive’ search.