'Rate him highly': What England boss said about West Brom's Tom Fellows after under 21 Euros call up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Albion flyer, who topped the assist charts, had been taken as a training player as the under 21s headed off to the major tournament.

And now he has been officially added to the squad, after Jobe Bellingham pulled out.

It is a huge reward for Fellows, after he topped the Championship assist charts following a superb first full season at the club.

He missed out on playing for the young Lions at The Hawthorns earlier this year - with boss Lee Carsley opting to select other options.

However, from what Carsley said at the time, Fellows has already been in his mind, and now he has been given his chance.

Speaking following England's win at The Hawthorns against Portugal earlier this year, he said: "I've watched every game that Tom has played for West Brom, whether that be watching live or his clips.

"I rate him, I rate him highly.

"He is just got to keep playing.

"He is a player that I like, he is very dynamic, he can cross a ball and score a goal and is a good player all round."