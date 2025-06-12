Molineux friendly announced for Wolves pre-season

The Spanish side will travel to Molineux for the clash on Saturday, August 9 with a 3pm kick-off and it will be Vitor Pereira's last chance to test his team in pre-season before the Premier League campaign gets underway the following week.

Wolves do not yet know who they will play on the opening day of the 2025/26 season, with fixtures being released on Wednesday, June 18.

Celta Vigo finished seventh in La Liga last season and will compete in the Europa League in the upcoming campaign.

As a result, they will prove a good test for Pereira's side in pre-season, four years after they last came to Molineux in a friendly.

Wolves have confirmed that all 2025/26 season ticket holders can claim a free ticket for the game and that details on that and general ticket information will be released in due course.

A stream will also be available to purchase on the Wolves website, with more details coming soon.

The Celta Vigo clash comes two weeks after Wolves face Stoke City at the Bet 265 Stadium in the only other pre-season fixture to be announced so far.

Further games, including one in Europe, will be announced soon.