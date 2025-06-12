“It is hard to put into words" - Matheus Cunha on leaving Wolves for Manchester United

United triggered the £62.5million release clause in Cunha's contract as soon as the transfer window opened after months of courting the Wolves attacker.

His move was already agreed and announced by both clubs, but United have now released pictures of Cunha in their colours for the first time.

Matheus Cunha (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

And in his first United interview, the forward admitted he always had his eyes set on the North West club once he left Wolves.

Cunha said: “It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player.

"Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality.

“I can’t wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my team-mates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

Cunha spent two-and-a-half years at Wolves after joining from Atletico Madrid in January 2023 for a club record £43million.

He finished his Wolves career with 33 goals in 92 appearances and was crowned players' player of the season after finishing with 17 goals in all competitions and 15 in the Premier League.

He also leaves Wolves as a club record sale, after signing a new contract in January that introduced the release clause.