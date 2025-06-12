'If it is right': West Brom transfer bid and summer window view amid Torbjorn Heggem Bologna speculation
Despite the fact Albion had a dismal end to their season - it is not surprising speculation has begun around some of their key players.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Last updated
Albion underperformed in the end - but there were shining lights in the campaign.
Torbjorn Heggem was a revelation after arriving for just £500,000 last summer. Tom Fellows went from strength to strength.
Then Isaac Price arrived and made a huge difference in the second half of the season.
So despite the fact the season fell off a cliff, it was going to be no surprise if bigger clubs did come circling.
And so it seems according to speculation. It was revealed earlier in the week that scouts from Serie A side Bologna had been watching Heggem while he impressed on international duty against Norway.