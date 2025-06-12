Shropshire Star
'If it is right': West Brom transfer bid and summer window view amid Torbjorn Heggem Bologna speculation

Despite the fact Albion had a dismal end to their season - it is not surprising speculation has begun around some of their key players.

By Jonny Drury
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 3: Tom Fellows of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 with Torbjorn Heggem of West Bromwich Albion and Callum Styles of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Luton Town FC at The Hawthorns on May 3, 2025 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Albion underperformed in the end - but there were shining lights in the campaign.

Torbjorn Heggem was a revelation after arriving for just £500,000 last summer. Tom Fellows went from strength to strength.

Then Isaac Price arrived and made a huge difference in the second half of the season.

So despite the fact the season fell off a cliff, it was going to be no surprise if bigger clubs did come circling.

And so it seems according to speculation. It was revealed earlier in the week that scouts from Serie A side Bologna had been watching Heggem while he impressed on international duty against Norway.

