"I don't give gifts" - Wolves boss issues message to struggling attacker
Vitor Pereira admits he cannot guarantee Hwang Hee-chan a starting berth and has urged the forward to make a decision on his Wolves future.
By Liam Keen
The 29-year-old only made five Premier League starts last season, scoring just two goals in 21 total appearances, in a difficult campaign.
In an interview with the Express & Star, Hwang was coy on his future this summer after he turned down a move to Marseille last year.
But Pereira insists he cannot commit to giving Hwang a place in his starting XI and admits the player has a decision to make over his career.
"It depends on him," Pereira said.
"Hee-chan has a personality, he must feel important.