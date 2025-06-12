"I don't give gifts" - Wolves boss issues message to struggling attacker

The 29-year-old only made five Premier League starts last season, scoring just two goals in 21 total appearances, in a difficult campaign.

In an interview with the Express & Star, Hwang was coy on his future this summer after he turned down a move to Marseille last year.

But Pereira insists he cannot commit to giving Hwang a place in his starting XI and admits the player has a decision to make over his career.

"It depends on him," Pereira said.

"Hee-chan has a personality, he must feel important.