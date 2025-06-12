Cycling round-up: Hales continues to set the pace

Hales sits top of the overall standings following victories in round five and six.

A favourable easterly wind helped riders up the toughest part of the Shawbirch-Cotwall Bank circuit in round five and Hales took advantage to win in a superb time of 21 minutes, 20 seconds.

The fast-improving Ben Wood took second place in 22:41, while Hayley Wells took another win in the Women’s Series, finishing sixth overall in 23:50.

In the Road Bike classification, Hamish Maclean took the overall win in 23:39, but Rich Smith narrowed Peter Julers' series lead to just three points after crossing the line in 24:59.

Round six saw Hales claim another maximum-point haul with a strong 21-minute-18-second effort. He finished 1:47 ahead of his nearest challenger, George Coombes of Newport Shropshire CC, who stopped the watch on 23:05, with the unattached Paul Edwards third.

In the Women's Series, Wells took the honours again in 23:31, with Karen Sherriff second in 28:52.In the Road Bike Series, visiting riders Jack Ward (Sharrow CC) and Tim Burn (Sitwell CC) came home first and second respectively in 23:52 and 25:14.

Matt Price took the maximum six points on offer for Wrekinsport members in 25:40.



Mower Mec 2-Up Series

Oswestry Paragon’s Peter Fletcher and Jack Young top of the Mower Mec 2-Up Series standings after round two following a narrow eight-second victory in less-than-ideal conditions in North Shropshire Wheelers’ 10-mile event.

Fletcher and Young stopped the watch on 23 minutes, 33 seconds to edge out the North Shropshire Wheelers’ pairing of James Neale and James Powell (23:41).

Speaking for the team, Fletcher was delighted with this result, which sees them open a 12-point advantage over Emma Brown and Liz Hagen.

North Shropshire Wheelers’ Richard Kay and the unaffiliated Darren Hollins crossed the line third in 25:02.

As well as holding the runner-up spot in the overall competition, Paramount’s Brown and Hagen also extended their lead at the top of the Mower Mec Female Series.

They finished in 28:01, with Market Drayton’s Jane Morris and Jenny Cooper second in 29:18.