AFC Telford complete second summer signing

The 22-year-old starred in the Southern Central Premier last term and ended the campaign with 18 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, including the opener in the 1-1 draw with Telford in March.

After joining Bromsgrove last summer from step five side Stourport Swifts, he picked up the club’s players' player of the year award last month and will now make the step up to step two for the first time in his career.

The former-Kidderminster Harriers youngster is Telford’s second new signing of the summer, and Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin explained why he is delighted to get the forward through the door.

“Jamie is 22 and it's taken him a little while longer to maybe start hitting the headlines and playing to that level of consistency and scoring the goals that he has,” Wilkin said. “I think he's understanding his game, as players do, learning and understanding more each time they play, understanding the challenges and being able to get through them.”

The Bucks boss added: “He’s one that we came up against last season, and anybody who's seen or has played with him in the last little while has been very complimentary of what he's done and what they think he'll go on to do, so obviously our hope is that he can come here and and have a really successful season.

“He was a big part of that Bromsgrove side, and they’re going to be disappointed to have lost him, but hopefully their loss is our gain, and we can fit him in and he can continue on the upward trajectory of where he's going with his career.

“He's got a little bit to prove, and it'll be a challenge for him, but by working alongside him, as we do with all the players, we’d like to think we can get him to that good level of consistency at a higher level of football.”

Meddows also spoke to the official AFC Telford United website following his move to Shropshire, saying: “I’ll always be grateful to Bromsgrove for the opportunity they gave me, and I hope I repaid that faith.”

He added: “I’m buzzing to be here; Telford is a massive local club and a step up from last year, and I’m excited to get going. Having been to the ground to watch, one thing that struck me was that the fans were outstanding, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

"I want to keep the club moving upwards, and everyone I’ve spoken to at the club wants the same - I haven’t come to a club that’s content to sit around and that fits with my aims too.”