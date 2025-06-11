Wolves boss reveals recruitment target for this summer

The club were in desperate need of addressing their leaky defence when Pereira took over and they did that by signing the impressive Emmanuel Agbadou, but the squad still lacks depth on the left side.

Toti did well under Pereira and offered balance with his left foot on the left side of the back three, but the team struggled when Toti picked up the occasional injury.

Now, ahead of a summer in which Wolves will aim to rebuild much of their squad, Pereira wants to bring in someone to rival Toti to ensure they do not have the same issues if he is unavailable.

"In my opinion, we need to bring another left foot, because if he's injured, it cannot happen again, the problem on the left side," Pereira said.

"Because to play with the right foot on the left side is a problem. In that position, for me, it's a problem.