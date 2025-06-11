West Brom star Isaac Price praises Northern Ireland boss after reaching impressive milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Price, 21, became the youngest player to reach nine goals for Northern Ireland as his winner in the 1-0 friendly victory saw him move level with George Best, Billy Bingham, Norman Whiteside and ex-Albion defender Gareth McAuley in the nation’s scoring charts.

Price has been a midfielder throughout his still young career but, in the position O’Neill tends to use him on the left of a front three, has emerged as Northern Ireland’s main attacking threat.

“I think Michael said that from day one since coming here, he’s seen me as a player that’s a goal threat,” Price said.

“I’ve probably not had a manager that’s told me that before. I feel like I’ve always been a number eight or a little bit deeper, trying to get on the ball more.

Isaac Price scored once in 15 games for West Brom last season following his January arrival. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

“But when I come here, he’s seen something in me that I probably didn’t see in myself. He’s trusted me a lot and every time I play, I feel like I’m going to get a chance to score.”

Price was first called into the Northern Ireland squad in March 2023, while still in Everton’s academy, and has continued to flourish after moving to Standard Liege the following June before signing for West Brom in January this year.

O’Neill has marvelled at how quickly Price has been able to adapt to international football.

Asked why he thought that was, the manager said: “Intelligence and athleticism – they are the two biggest things. There is a technical level there, but he’s an intelligent boy. He understands the game and if you give him an instruction he is able to do it.

“He is a very easy player to coach and I think that’s the biggest attribute he has. If you are looking at the profile of a modern day footballer, we’d maybe like to see him a few kilograms heavier, but given his size and his ability to run, he has all the attributes you want in a young player.”