West Brom end of term ratings: Who is the highest rated Albion player from the 2024/25 season?

Below is a list of 13 players who featured often enough to be rated out of 10 across the Express & Star both in print and online last term.

We've done the maths to work out an average rating to one decimal place to see how they compare.

It is important to note some absences from the list. For example, impressive January recruit Isaac Price's average score of 6.9 from 14 ratings dished out was not enough for him to meet the appearance qualifying threshold. The midfielder's 6.9 would have seen him top the list.

Others are a similar boat and recorded as follows - Uros Racic (5.8), Jed Wallace (5.9), Adam Armstrong (5.9), Will Lankshear (6), Mason Holgate (6), Semi Ajayi (6.1), Joe Wildsmith (6.1), Ousmane Diakite (6.2) and Josh Griffiths (6.6).

Josh Maja - 6.7

Maybe our markings are bias to the attackers who find the net most? Or maybe it says for Maja's outstanding form from the first half of the season pre-injury? Probably both.

The striker was exceptional as he blasted his way to 12 goals by the new year but missed out entirely thereafter. And boy was he missed.

It was not just his goals, Maja's superb combination play was the glue to Albion's attacks under Carlos Corberan. A highest mark of 6.7 says something about a poor campaign for the club overall.

Karlan Grant - 6.6

A slightly unlikely suspect second in these rankings, but then you remember just how well Grant played out on the left of the attack prior to Tony Mowbray's arrival in January.

The wide forward ended the season with seven goals - but six were netted by late December as Baggies fans marvelled at a reborn Grant in the best form of his Albion career.

It waned but it was not helped by Mowbray's call to drop Grant in favour of Mikey Johnston, who played more regularly. Interestingly Grant was a possible January exit, with a couple of Championship rivals interested.

Jayson Molumby - 6.6

Unusually high in the stakes, judging by my working out the Irish midfielder's form was at its best in the early part of winter as Albion tried to recover from a big wobble in form.

Molumby's 2024/25 will be remembered for a couple of things - a right hook in a pre-season friendly before it even started, a wonderful stoppage-time winner against Sheffield Wednesday and that red card at Bristol City as things unravelled badly.

Torbjorn Heggem - 6.5

Defender Heggem, the double player of the season winner, will doubtless be penning a letter of complaint to the Express & Star sportsdesk as you read this.

Simply put, the Norway international was excellent throughout, be it initially at left-back and then in his natural central role. He was my pick of player of the season, by some distance, and I would rate his debut season above a 7 overall!

Torbjorn Heggem (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Alex Mowatt - 6.5

The midfielder's season was unusual. It was underwhelming for spells but he did chip in with seven goals from a deeper midfield position, well above his average. Most were from distance.

Mowatt benefits here from a strong start to the campaign but he, as well as several team-mates, struggled when Albion's form totally fell off a cliff.

Now 30, it will be interesting to see how new boss Mason sees Mowatt in his midfield.

Callum Styles - 6.5

The utility man, another 2024 summer recruit, made left-back his own at The Hawthorns and it is no surprise to see him feature prominently here.

Styles, the Hungary international, had to bide his time until October but grabbed the position with both hands. He previously played midfield and sees that as a more natural role, and it was that more attacking sense that quickly endeared him to fans.

His defensive qualities also improved as the season went on.

Alex Palmer - 6.5

One of the stories of the club's season. Goalkeeper Palmer's sale to Premier League Ipswich in the 11th hour of the January window did not end well for the Baggies.

Academy graduate Palmer was an excellent Championship goalkeeper and Albion were worse off for his exit, certainly on the field. The club viewed his situation as, with 18 months left on his deal, an offer which had to be taken seriously.

But both replacements Joe Wildsmith and Josh Griffiths struggled and made poor errors to let in goals that proved costly in the run-in.

Alex Palmer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mikey Johnston - 6.4

His first full season as an Albion player after last summer's permanent £3million transfer did not go entirely to plan.

First of all the deal was completed late in the window, which meant the Ireland international was behind schedule in getting up and running.

The winger's productivity increased slightly in the second half of the campaign but a return of three goals and five assists is not nearly enough for the quality he possesses. So often frustrated after beating a full-back several times.

Kyle Bartley - 6.4

A hit and miss campaign for the long-serving centre-back, who this summer has turned 34 after triggering a 12-month extension to his contract at The Hawthorns.

Bartley proved for most of the first half of the campaign - where his marks were strongest - he can still more than cut it in the Championship.

There are worrying signs, though, notably managing his long-standing knee issue, on which he had keyhole surgery last term, as well as some alarming displays in the closing weeks of the season.

Tom Fellows - 6.2

Another bizarre one by way of the averages.

Fellows lit up the division with his assists in the first half of the season - albeit Albion struggled for consistent wins after the blistering start.

The young winger, 21, hit the buffers into the new year as rumours about his future at the club swirled during the window. He found some more consistency at the end of the campaign, but the middle third of the season seemingly hit his overall average mark. Overall very impressive to top the Championship assist stakes.

Darnell Furlong - 6.1

The right-back started the season, as did his colleagues, in very good shape and Furlong merited the new contract he penned last autumn.

But form by and large struggled thereafter. Furlong's marks dropped noticeably towards the end of the campaign and he, like Bartley, received some very low ratings as the play-off bid spectacularly fell off a cliff around Easter.

Furlong is 30 in October. He remains a good option at this level but needs competition to push him.

John Swift - 5.8

Swift's third and final season as an Albion player ended in a whimper.

The attacking midfielder operated in a slightly deeper role to start the season and it began relatively well, but things quickly tailed off. Swift struggled to register any goals or assists and only netted for the first time in January.

He scored twice more having almost left on loan in January, but will be remembered for his error-strewn role in the damaging Easter defeat at Coventry. Was clear he would exit.

Grady Diangana - 5.8

Another summer farewell, this one after six years as a Baggie.

Diangana enjoyed a productive season previously under Corberan, where he managed his best attacking figures by some way since signing permanently.

This season was a struggle, however. A pre-season injury did not help matters and Diangana struggled to recover. Corberan could barely get him playing before the Spaniard's exit.

Mowbray did more so, but Diangana's productivity and consistency struggled throughout, hence the low grade here.