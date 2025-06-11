'Too early': Former favourite gives Tony Mowbray West Brom verdict and calls for full Ryan Mason backing
It is nearly two months since Albion parted ways with Tony Mowbray following a difficult spell back in charge at the club.
By Jonny Drury
Published
A hero to many for his Championship winning exploits in 2008, Mowbray was still regarded as a very capable manager in the division.
But despite green shoots of progress in some areas, Albion slumped to five defeats from six games and Mowbray was shown the door with two games remaining.
It was a sad end to three months that came as Mowbray's route back into the game, after his battle with cancer.