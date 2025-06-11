Shrewsbury Town 2024-25: End of season player ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a season where Salop only managed to pick up 33 points from their 46 games and they lost 29 times, the players are always going to come in for some criticism.

Only Morecambe and Southampton lost more league games than Shrewsbury last season and something went badly wrong at the Croud Meadow.

The Shropshire Star has picked 10 Town players who played more than half of the league games throughout the campaign to see what their overall season rating was.

Jamal Blackman

The keeper did not sign for Shrewsbury until the day they played Wigan - the final game before the Christmas break.

From there on he started all the remaining league games. His start to life at Town was superb. He was excellent in his first few months.

But as Salop’s chances of league survival faded away his form dipped and there were lots of costly mistakes that led to goals, and he was released at the end of his contract.

Rating: 5.7

Luca Hoole

The defender arrived in the summer after leaving Bristol Rovers. He had an up-and-down campaign. It did not start particularly well, and he struggled under Paul Hurst.

Gareth Ainsworth’s appointment in November saw him re-establish a regular place in the starting XI, but ultimately the Welsh youngster would be disappointed to have been part of a defence that conceded so many goals over the course of a season.

He seemed to thrive under Michael Appleton towards the back end of the season.

Rating: 5.5

Josh Feeney

The young defender’s time on loan from Aston Villa got off to the worst possible start with him picking up a hamstring strain in his first training session.