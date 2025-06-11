Piggott commits to another season at AFC Telford United

The 26-year-old is the seventh member of last season’s Southern Central Premier promotion-winning squad to remain at the SEAH Stadium in the National League North.

Piggott first joined Telford in February 2022 on loan from Solihull Moors when the Bucks were at step two level and has played more than 120 games for the club, becoming a popular figure at the club with his infectious energy on and off the pitch.

The former West Brom youngster, who can play anywhere across the defence and in midfield, missed just three games for Kevin Wilkin’s side last season, and the Telford boss expressed his delight at retaining his star man.

“We have some really good lads in our dressing room, none more so than Jordan,” he said. “His versatility gives us options, and his attitude is first class; wherever we’ve asked him to play, he’s stepped up and given his all for the team.”

Wilkin added: “He’s a good character with strong attributes; he’s got a happy-go-lucky way about him and enjoys his football, but takes it seriously and wants to win, and you can see the supporters really appreciate him and what he brings.

“I know he’s excited and up for the challenge at a higher level, and I’m delighted to have him with us.”

Piggott also spoke of his delight upon rejoining the club, saying: “It’ll be my fourth season, and I’ve loved my time here, which made it an easy decision to stay. The love I get from the fans here is something I’ve never had before, and I just can’t wait to get back out there and have a real good go this season.”