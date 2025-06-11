Mike Harris: TNS signings will help 'strengthen our cause'

TNS have signed attacking midfielder Jack Nadin, full-back Jacob Owen and striker Ken Charles bolstering their ranks.

Nadin has arrived from Nottingham Forest, a club he was at since the age of 13 where he scored four goals and registered five assists in their Premier League Two campaign last year.

Owen has been signed from fellow JD Cymru Premier side Haverfordwest County, while Charles most recently played for National League side St Albans City where he scored nine goals in 33 games.

“After having our first taste of European football proper last season, we want to ensure that UEFA Conference League qualification is something we secure as a minimum,” Harris said.

“The signings of Jack, Jacob and Ken will help us strengthen our cause as we embark on another qualification campaign in just under a month’s time, and I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome them to the club."

And Harris also revealed whether he expects their to be more deals ahead of their new campaign.

“I’d expect to see further business completed over the coming weeks," he continued. "We are looking to put ourselves in the strongest possible position ahead of the new season.”

The draw for the Champions League First Qualifying Round will take place on June 17, with the games set to be played during the second and third week in July.

TNS boss, Craig Harrison, who is busy preparing his team for that clash has revealed what Saints fans can expect from their new arrivals.

He said: “Ken is quick, powerful, and fantastic at attacking crosses from wide areas. Strong and aggressive, he holds the ball up well and scores very different types of goals.

“We have watched Ken for a number of seasons, and he will be a fantastic addition to our attacking options.

“Jacob has really impressed me this season, and his athleticism and energy are fantastic. He had a great attitude and wants to continue learning and improving after a very good couple of seasons in the JD Cymru Premier.

“Jack is a very talented playmaker who can play anywhere across the front line. He has great technical skills, can find a pass, and has a keen eye for a goal.

“He has had a great upbringing at Nottingham Forest, which included winning the Premier League International Cup as recently as last month, thanks to a victory against Lyon.”

As preparation for their European games continues TNS will take on Northern Irish side Larne in a friendly on June 17 - the same day as the draw, as they attempt to get the players back up to speed ahead of the new season.