Wolves youngster set to join League One side

The 22-year-old winger has just finished a season on loan at League One side Reading, where he scored seven goals and picked up five assists in 42 matches across all competitions.

The Royals were keen to take Campbell back for next season but fellow third tie side Stevenage have stolen a march on their rivals and are set to sign Campbell.

Wolves have agreed to cancel the forward's contract, which had one year left to run, while the club had the option to extend it by a further year.

In return, Wolves have retained a 30 per cent sell-on percentage for Campbell if he is ever sold by Stevenage.

The former Welsh youth international came through the Wolves academy, after joining from Birmingham City, and became the second youngest player to start for the first team when he was named in the side for a Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa in 2019.

He made the step up to become a first team squad member under Bruno Lage and was a regular on the bench before making his Premier League debut as a substitute at Newcastle United in April 2022.

In recent years he has spent time on loan, with two spells at Wycombe Wanderers either side of a loan at Charlton Athletic.

That was before he spent the whole of last season at Reading, where he found regular playing time and enjoyed his most successful loan spell to date.