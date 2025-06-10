Wolves defender ready to bounce back from serious injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Colombian started the 2024/25 campaign as one of the first choice centre-backs under Gary O'Neil but just five games into the Premier League season the defender suffered damage to both his medial collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament.

Surgery followed and his season was over, but he was still handed a new five-year contract in March as Wolves prepare to reintroduce him into the squad for next season.

Now, the 24-year-old is determined to make his mark and prove himself at Wolves.

“I feel OK. I'm really happy because my progress is good, I feel good, I feel comfortable, that's the most important thing," Mosquera said.

"I have confidence that I can do the exercises well and my body feels good. The progress is going well. I will be trying with the team maybe in pre-season, but I need to keep going now, I need to prepare.

“I need to work. I need to recover well, I need to go to summer and do something as well, because I need to be back ready for the next step, it’s really important for me. I need to show the fans why I need to stay here, why I need to play.

“I'm excited to wear the shirt, because I love the football and this is my home – I’m Wolves and I love this club, I love this city, I love the supporters, and I will hopefully stay here for a long time.

"That is my focus. I put in 100 per cent every day.

"I'm training every day, hard, because I need to be back with them, but this is football, I don't know the plan yet. Maybe I will start with them for pre-season, if not one week after, but the point is to stay ready when they need me.

“I think it's normal, because when you love the football, you want to play, always. It's difficult in my situation, but I want to be back.

"I'm angry because I want to play. I know the other players and the team are doing well, but I want to give myself for them. If they need me, I'm ready to do something.”

Head coach Vitor Pereira is yet to see Mosquera in action, but has previously publicly backed the defender to make an impact once he recovers.

And Mosquera has been impressed with the new boss.

He added: “He's a good coach. He gave confidence to everyone, I think that is really important, because he has the group together.

"For me, it's good if he stays a long time and I can do better with him – I have this thing in my head.

“Now I need to be back to see how he works, how I can help him, and the most important thing is he will be help me, that one is 100 per cent. He's a good coach. I think the next season we will do better, and we'll do a good step.”