West Brom among host of Championship clubs with strong interest in Liverpool defender
West Brom are in the market to sign a new central defender - and an out of contract Premier League man has appeared on their radar.
Albion have already been linked with a handful of defenders in Europe - but now have 'strong' interest in one closer to home.
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who is out of contract at Anfield this summer, is attracting interest from a host of clubs in the Championship, including Albion.
The defender made 32 appearances and kept five clean sheets on loan at Derby County last season - as he helped steer the Rams clear of relegation.
The Anfield academy graduate made a handful of appearances for Liverpool, including featuring in the Champions League.
In recent years, a lot of his time has been spent out on loan, with spells at Cardiff, Celtic, Bournemouth and Stuttgart.
He looks all set to leave Anfield this summer - and there is now set to be a battle for his signature.