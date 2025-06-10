West Brom among host of Championship clubs with strong interest in Liverpool defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion have already been linked with a handful of defenders in Europe - but now have 'strong' interest in one closer to home.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who is out of contract at Anfield this summer, is attracting interest from a host of clubs in the Championship, including Albion.

The defender made 32 appearances and kept five clean sheets on loan at Derby County last season - as he helped steer the Rams clear of relegation.

The Anfield academy graduate made a handful of appearances for Liverpool, including featuring in the Champions League.

In recent years, a lot of his time has been spent out on loan, with spells at Cardiff, Celtic, Bournemouth and Stuttgart.

He looks all set to leave Anfield this summer - and there is now set to be a battle for his signature.