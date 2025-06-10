'Solid': West Brom's current best line-up as Baggies prepare to step up transfer business ahead of busy window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Much of the speculation in recent weeks has been around the new manager - and that was put to bed when Ryan Mason became the club's new head coach last week.

Then attention turned to new additions - with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland appearing as a potential target amid reports of talks between the two parties.

There has also been attention given to where the Baggies need to strengthen, but what does Mason have at his disposal already?

There are still a good core of Albion's side from last season still at the club. They will add to that while others may depart, but as it stands what is the best side available to the new Albion head coach?

From the current crop, the best XI is arguably close to what it was at the end of last season.

Josh Griffiths has established himself as the number one, while at the back the only possible change at the moment could be Caleb Taylor stepping into a first team role.

In midfield, the question is whether Jayson Molumby or Ousmane Diakite represents the best partner alongside Alex Mowatt.

And then the front four arguably names itself, with Tom Fellows, Isaac Price and Mikey Johnston making up a three in behind Josh Maja, while Daryl Dike could also stake a claim for that starting spot.

4-2-3-1

Josh Griffiths

Darnell Furlong

Caleb Taylor

Torbjorn Heggem

Callum Styles

Alex Mowatt

Ousmane Diakite

Mikey Johnston

Isaac Price

Tom Fellows

Josh Maja