Shrewsbury Town to keep matchday programme and launch new digital version

The club had ‘explored the possibility of discontinuing’ the programme for next season with the product operating at a loss.

But after consulting their Fan Engagement Panel and Youth Voice group, Salop decided to keep it.

Town now say they will make some small changes to reduce the production costs as well as increasing the price from £3 to £3.50.

And chief executive Liam Dooley believes they have found a solution that is more commercially viable.

He said “As always, we believe in involving our supporters in key decisions that impact them and we recognise the matchday programme remains an important tradition for many fans.

“Much like our recent work on ticket pricing, supporter buses, open days, and the FanZone, we’ve listened carefully and aimed to find solutions that reflect fan feedback but remain cost-effective.

“Thankfully, with the help from our supporters and partners, we have found a solution that we hope will be more commercially viable for this season.

“Alongside the printed edition, we’re also introducing a digital version of the programme. This supports our wider digitalisation efforts and provides even greater measurable value for our partners.

“We hope this joined-up approach strikes the right balance and is welcomed by our supporters.”

The digital version will be accessible for free via QR codes that will be posted around the stadium.