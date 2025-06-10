Shrewsbury forward to return to Shropshire after loan spell ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The striker headed to the Southern Hemisphere last summer, when he was not part of former boss Paul Hurst’s plans for Town’s 2024-25 campaign in League One.

Auckland, which is where Mata is from, play in the A-League, which is the top flight of Australian football.

During his spell in New Zealand's largest city, Mata made 19 appearances for the club, including 11 starts. He scored twice and registering three assists.

The 24-year-old picked up a hamstring injury which cut his season short meaning he missed out at the back end of the year as Auckland made history by becoming the first Kiwi side to win the Aussie A-League Premier Plate - they finished top of the league ahead of Melbourne City.

“It has been an incredible year in Auckland, one I’ll never forget,” Mata said reflecting on his time back in his home country.

“I am from Auckland so the ride we’ve had feels that little bit more enjoyable. Winning silverware, getting to lift the Plate in front of our fans, that was special.

“The support I’ve received over this past 12 months has meant so much to me. The Port, the families, the kids, the staff, and my teammates. I’m really going to miss it. Thank you for everything. For all the good times and the memories.”

Mata arrived in Shropshire in the summer of 2023 when he came from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers, he penned a three-year deal at the Croud Meadow.

He made 22 league appearances in his debut season in Shropshire scoring just the one goal. After a difficult period he then went back to Sligo Rovers on loan for the remainder of the season - where he scored four goals in 14 starts.

After his spell in his homeland he will join up with his Shrewsbury team-mates at the end of this month when they return to their Sundorne Castle training base to begin preparations for next season.

Town will be seeking to bounce back after they were relegated to League Two following a very difficult campaign.