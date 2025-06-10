'Guidance': Ex-West Brom man identifies why new Albion coaching staff can take Tom Fellows to next level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fellows goes into the summer on the back of an exciting campaign that saw him finish top of the Championship assist charts.

He will now link up with new Albion boss Ryan Mason, who has brought in Nigel Gibbs alongside him as his new assistant manager.

And ex-Baggies defender Paul Robinson believes Mason's experiences of working with young players and Gibbs' credentials as a coach, could be just the tonic for the England under 21 international to go to the next level.

He said: "Tom Fellows is such an exciting player with great potential, he probably just needs a bit of guidance and with Ryan and Gibbo (Nigel Gibbs), he will get that time and extra training to really kick on."