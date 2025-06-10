Figure revealed for Wolves' 2025/26 season ticket renewals

After the renewal deadline passed on June 1, the club have now revealed that 94 per cent of fans that had season tickets last season, have bought another one for the 2025/26 campaign.

That figure is up from the year before, which stood at 90 per cent after backlash over price hikes.

Wolves came under intense scrutiny this time last year for huge price increases that saw many fans suffer a rise of around 17 per cent, but some children's prices increased by as much as 176 per cent.

That led to fans launching a petition and Wolves chairman Jeff Shi eventually promised to freeze adult tickets for 2025/26 and reverse the price hikes for under-14 tickets last season, but season ticket renewals still stood at 90 per cent.

In April this year the club then announced that Shi would take that promise a step further and Wolves had decided to freeze all season tickets across the board.

As a result, season ticket renewals are back up to 94 per cent for next season, similar to the 95 per cent from June 2023.

For next season, junior season tickets will cost £105, under-17s behind the goals will pay £276, while adults in the same seats will pay £735.

Now that the deadline for season ticket renewals has passed, fans now have the opportunity to relocate their seats.

Supporters can only move seats by calling the ticket office on 0371 222 1877 between 9am on Thursday June 12 and 5pm on Tuesday June 17.

Fans can also access a real-time seating plan on the Wolves website from 9am on Wednesday June 11 to view which seats are available, before ringing the ticket office to make the switch.

A club statement added: "Supporters are advised that due to the high renewal rate, availability in the Sir Jack Hayward and Stan Cullis Stands is very limited, as well as in central areas of the Steve Bull and Billy Wright Stands.

"It’s advised that supporters wishing to relocate check the live plan for availability that meets their requirements before calling to avoid disappointment. Supporters are also asked to be patient when trying to contact the ticket office by telephone."

The remaining six per cent of season tickets that have not been renewed will be made available to supporters on the waiting list, based on their waiting list position.

Email invites to buy those tickets will be sent out from Monday June 16 ahead of the sale on Wednesday June 18.

Wolves have also confirmed that any fans that purchased a membership for the 2025/26 season and then bought a season ticket, will be able to get a refund for their membership fee.

Meanwhile, information on renewing away season tickets will be sent out to existing ticket holders 'via email in the coming weeks'.