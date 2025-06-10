Dave Edwards: Wolves already have potential replacement as star wing-back departs

I think he's been fantastic for the football club. It's been incredible to see his development over the years, getting into the team and wondering if he can cut it at Premier League level, then going on to really excel, hence why some of the biggest teams in the world are looking at him.

A lot of credit has to go to everyone involved in that journey for him. The Wolves coaching staff and all the other staff around him that have developed him into this player.

I'll miss what he does on the pitch. He's one of those rare players who plays with complete freedom.

What he does with football is majestic at times, the way he manipulates the ball and really puts fear into opposition. I'd have hated to play against him.

I've been lucky enough to see training on a few occasions over the last couple of years and you watch him in the possession drills, those little tight boxes, nobody wants to go near him because he can make you look silly. He's that good.

Last season he also added some numbers to his game and he's been excellent. He finished the season very strong, playing in a more attacking role and I still think playing him a little higher up the pitch could be his best position.