Dave Edwards: Loan market could be vital as Shrewsbury seek new goalkeeper

Toby Savin is the only goalkeeper left at the football club and I'd be surprised if he was number one, so it's definitely an area they will need to do some good recruitment in and potentially they will need to sign two.

With the style of play Michael Appleton wants to adopt, this position in particular will be really important because it needs to be a goalkeeper that can handle the ball and distribution is going to be really important.

Jamal Blackman was excellent last year and it was always going to be difficult to keep hold of him, but I do really see them potentially going down the loan route with a first-team goalkeeper. The Premier League clubs and Championship clubs are trying to develop those types of goalkeepers.

We've been lucky over recent years to have some positive outcomes with Max O'Leary, Matija Sarkic, God rest his soul, and also Dean Henderson - three goalkeepers that came in and did really well.

That would be a really good avenue to look at, but then you need competition as well. Someone a bit more experienced who is happy to play that role but also wants to push and be competitive and mentor a young goalkeeper.

Someone like the likes of Harry Burgoyne who has done it so well in his career over the years. Someone of that sort of ilk I think would really complement a loan goalkeeper.