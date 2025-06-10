'Confident': Isaac Price outlines key West Brom changes since making January switch

Albion spent £2.5m on Price when he arrived from Standard Liege, having been linked with the move last summer.

He settled into life at Albion quickly, with the 21-year-old playing a key role between his arrival and the end of the campaign.

And the Baggies playmaker, who can play in a number of positions, believes the move to The Hawthorns has boosted more than one aspect of his game.

Speaking before Northern Ireland's friendly with Iceland on Tuesday, he said: "I think maybe because it’s such a big difference from when I was playing football abroad, in a different country, where I probably found it a little bit difficult to settle in and stuff.

“And then when I came here, I felt settled straight away. I think each game I keep feeling more confident. I feel like I’m going to get chances to score and it’s just about putting them away."

Price also explained that moving to Albion from Belgium has helped with his relationships with team-mates at international level.

He added: “I think I had a little bit of a different path when I was away in Belgium.

“A lot of the lads have already played against each other at club level and they’re probably used to seeing each other a little bit more.

“I think sometimes I found it challenging in Belgium, but the international breaks were always a little bit of a relief for me to come away and be around people that I enjoy being around. Friends that are friends outside of football, not just team-mates.”