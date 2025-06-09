Wolves Fans' Verdict 2024/25 season review: A campaign of two halves!

John Lalley

Despite the resurgence in form from late December onwards, this season proved to be a frustrating experience. That remarkable six game winning sequence ensured survival but half of those victories were secured against the relegated clubs who endured pitiful campaigns. The other wins came against two clubs wholly preoccupied with European progress and both were experiencing their worst campaigns of recent years .Throw in an erratic West Ham struggling to adapt to a new coach and a sense of perspective appears.

But every credit to Wolves: these matches still presented specific challenges and to take maximum points was a fine achievement. The final four games yielded a solitary point and proved conclusively that Wolves still have substantial weaknesses that need to be addressed. But it was apparent from the early weeks that our only priority was survival. The simple fact is that this objective was achieved comfortably.

Wolves began the campaign horrendously: Gary O'Neil appeared increasingly confused and hesitant and quite simply his credibility was waning rapidly. The defeat at Brentford in October saw one of the worst displays of defending imaginable. The wholesale disorganisation and the hapless confusion saw the supporters to first angrily denounce the owners before turning their ire on O'Neil. Witnessing that shambles, I really feel that O'Neil should have departed on that weekend. The task was clearly now beyond him, but the board vacillated before grotesque defeats to Everton and Ipswich left them with no alternative. O'Neil had shone during the first half of last season, but ultimately, his legacy was to leave the club in a colossal mess with his successor facing a daunting task. Cards on the table: I thought we were relegation certainties.

Immediately Pereira spoke only optimistically: I knew nothing about him but I liked his candour but wondered if could genuinely pull us out of such a rut.

Vitor Pereira (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

His influence was immediate: cantering home in his first game at Leicester absolutely pivotal. The antithesis of O'Neil, Pereira settled on a system of play with a consistent formation and immediately transformed the team. Discipline improved, a bond with the fans was quickly established and the entire operation almost overnight, appeared wholly more professional. When Cunha transgressed so abysmally at Bournemouth, Pereira managed the discord coolly and skilfully. January gave him Emmanuel Agbadou and that addition virtually secured our survival. To have succeeded so spectacularly in the face of such dire circumstances is remarkable. Molineux was restored: pre -Christmas the match day experience was excruciating. Pereira installed a whole new sense of purpose and pride. Quite an achievement!

Most memorable moment? Pereira's first home game against Manchester United. Wolves one up in stoppage time. Praying for the final whistle as United attacked. Their move falters, Wolves break with Cunha and Hwang side by side with no opposition in front of them. Only Onana in the misty Boxing Day distance. It was merely a question of who of the two would be doubling our lead. Cunha draws Onana, feeds Hwang who shoots first time to seal the game. Molineux so tepid all season explodes in delight. Pereira goes bananas and so do the rest of us!

Worst moment? Having the misfortune to be at West Ham under the lights in December. Wolves lose a game they should have drawn. West Ham fans baying for Lopetegui's dismissal, Wolves fans totally disconnected from Gary O'Neil. Atmosphere toxic all around the stadium. Final whistle sounds, prospect of another long disappointing trip back home. Suddenly mayhem on the pitch: Mario Lemina all semblance of self-control cast to the wind seems hell bent on confronting just about anyone in his vicinity. His team-mates try to calm him down but he is having none of it. The extended tantrum becomes an embarrassment and symptomatic of the ill-discipline pervading the club. Lousy trip back home. The repercussions continue, Lemina who had previously said how proud he was to captain this club downs tools. Pereira now in the hot seat is having none of it. He acts decisively and Lemina who had played superbly for us at times leaves under a cloud. He returns to Galatasaray and immediately gives the spiel about his heart always being at that club. The insincerity around football really grates at times.

Player of the season? Virtual unanimity here; has to be Joao Gomes. Most consistent, most competitive and a dynamic work ethic that was central to the revival. Ebullience defeats him occasionally: his sending off against Arsenal when cool heads may have seen us prevail was the prime example, but his game is as rational as it is instinctive with a fierce, infectious will that simply is the hub of this team.

Next season. Our prospects lie entirely in the pockets of the owners. How far they are prepared to invest and given the budget, how inventive the Sporting director is given licence to be. Some big earners will depart, depleting an already unbalanced squad. Bruno Lage, Lopetegui and O'Neil all had reason to believe that they merited more support in the market: Pereira must not be shortchanged. If he is, Wolves will start next season in a similar vein to the one just gone: intent only on survival. The club has in post a shrewd and competent coach who has galvanised a situation that was rapidly becoming dysfunctional. Pereira has set a solid foundation: time to speculate and build upon it.

Clive Smith

The season will always be divided into the Gary O'Neil half and the Vitor Pereira half.

We started the season having secured our Premier League status the previous March, but the Coventry Cup disappointment saw that season end with a string of poor results. As we started 24/25, optimism was not high, the team / squad appeared weaker.

Chelsea had cherry picked Neto from us, while more surprising was the departure of Kilman. The returning loanee, Mosquera, was his replacement, but, with the loan of Forbs not working, we had no replacement for Neto.

After 10 games we had three points and had conceded 27 goals. After 16 games GON was gone. Trying to play with a back four, with the squad we had, was destined to fail and that was the crux.

He was unlucky - losing Mosquera in our fifth game, the incredible drop-off in form of Lemina and Dawson plus the tough opening set of fixtures would have made life difficult for anyone.

Gary O'Neil (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Getting the timing right, when making a mid-season change of manager, is rarely straightforward but a defeat at home to Ipswich was likely to be the final straw and so it proved.

With only two wins, in the 12 home games since that FA Cup Quarter Final, patience had final run out with those inside Molineux.

Sadly the GON legacy is unlikely to place him in a very favourable light. The joyful memories from last season's successes against City, Spurs and Chelsea had been somewhat erased by the horror of Chelsea at home, and Brentford and Everton away within 24 games this season.

The bookies betting list had Sergio Conceicao and David Moyes at short odds but also included the likes of Benitez, Eustace, Corberan, Gerrard, Lampard, Vieira and some other unfamiliar foreign names.

Not for the first time though Wolves surprised everyone with their choice, Vitor Pereira, someone none of us had heard of, became our Head Coach.

His personality, that we have gradually seen more of, instantly changed things for the better. The mood of the players visibly improved immediately. The team formation was consistent and a Nuno/Coady masterstroke saw Doherty move to an unfamiliar centre-back role. That personnel tweak led to Doc become our unsung hero of the season.

Results improved as we stopped haemorrhaging goals, defended corners properly and we saw the form of Gomes and Andre go significantly up a level. Whatever issues there were regarding Dawson and Lemina were seemingly removed at a stroke.

Each of us will have our own highs and lows from the season. The contrast between Ipswich home v Ipswich away could not have been more extreme though. The home game will be remembered for all the wrong reasons while the comeback win at Portman Road psychologically, if not mathematically, secured our survival.

It was far from plain sailing however as we played the reverse of our opening six fixtures and lost five of them. Although more competitive, there was still some wounding results in that sequence.

The introduction of Agbadou and Munetsi in January had a significant impact. From the start of February Toti was also an ever-present, those three players gave the team a different 'look' with a physicality we'd lacked for a long time.

It was a masterstroke by our recruitment team. This physical presence helped raise the game of those around them too. The aforementioned Doc increasingly looked comfortable. The controlled aggression and increasing influence of Gomes and Andre was a delight to see.

Cunha and Ait-Nouri were given more of a license to thrill, while Larsen continued with his steady improvement as fans concentrated more on what he could do rather than what he could not. Goals scored was his valuable currency.

All of this under VP's guidance and collectively we got the job done - PL safety with five games to spare.

Maintaining our status in the PL is no mean feat. To think, on one International break, we had three of our squad playing for Brazil. Brazil! How bonkers is that?

I do not subscribe to all the FOSUN bashing.

Emmanuel Agbadou of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's first goal (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It's a Wolves thing Ireland, Marshall, Hayward, Morgan, Sack the Bhatti's, have all had it in the past. Hopes and ambition are one thing, but expectations and realism are something else.

VAR continues to spoil the matchday experience, predominantly the potential sting and pushback around the spontaneous goal celebrating. The most valuable asset for the fan ruined by a product not fit for purpise.

Remarkably we were one of only two teams, out of the 92, to not get a penalty all season.

Let's not dwell too much on the lowlights but Chelsea at home, despite being 1-1 at half-time, we were fortunate not to let in double figures. Away, it was at Everton, who'd not scored in four games and we managed to let them score four... it used to be a happy hunting ground but after that, good riddance Goodison.

The best moment of the season was Leicester away. An outstanding first half to win us the game. The delightful look on Rodrigo's face when he scored. It was VP's first match in charge, we were 19th having lost four in a row. We needed a tonic, that win gave us belief.

Hope. That hope was justified, it was the first step and helped turn our season around. The atmosphere throughout that game was also on another level.

ps. Six wins in a row was pretty bostin' too.

My player of the season was Joao Gomes. His performances alone showed how much it all damn matters to him, even down to some of the smallest moments in games. If you could bottle up that spirit, attitude and ability.... priceless.

Cunha produced many gobsmacking moments in front of goal. He scored five goals from outside the box, when the previous season the whole team failed to do it once.

The funniest moment of the season would have been the OG backpass at Ipswich but the keeper got his finger tips to it. Instead, and this is for our younger readers, in the same match, it was Andre grabbing a fan's phone and filming himself going ballistic while we in the away end were all doing the same.

Cunha scoring direct from a corner v United made us all chuckle too.

This summer the balance between signing starters, and ones for the future, will be a challenge. Good luck guys. Getting the right players while juggling with the homegrown and PSR restrictions won't be easy while other clubs are trying to do the same, I think.

The Cunha fee, with only a proportion received upfront, will it potentially have to be balanced against the recent costs of Larsen, Munetsi, Agbadou and Djiga?

Next season, the wish list could go on and on, but the home fans deserve to see more wins. Only six last season and an average of only eight since we got promoted is a bit meagre.

Rejoice in our survival, keep the faith, 'wim Wolves ay we'.

Cameron Smith

Well, where do you even begin with this one? Calling it a ‘Tale of Two Halves’ feels like an understatement. This season has to serve as a wake-up call for the club heading into the summer.

Last year’s transfer window left Gary O’Neil painfully under-equipped. While questions about his coaching credentials were valid, he was handed arguably the weakest squad Wolves have had since promotion. Pair that with his relative inexperience, and in hindsight, it was a recipe for disaster.

Then came Vitor Pereira. And what a transformation. It's fair to say he’s won over the fanbase in a way we haven’t seen since the Nuno era. The turnaround has been remarkable, not just tactically, but emotionally. He’s reconnected the squad with the fans and injected belief back into the stands.

Joao Gomes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Now, the club must back him. Nobody’s expecting a spending spree, but we cannot afford another season of ‘square pegs in round holes.’ That approach has worn thin. The foundations are there, and we can’t let it go to waste.

Pereira deserves enormous credit for galvanising not just the team, but the entire club. Even off the pitch, his personality and presence have brought a welcome spark. He just gets it.

As for the signings, Andre has been a revelation. Jorgen Strand Larsen, Emmanuel Agbadou, and Marshall Munetsi have all made their mark, and Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima have impressed in their cameos. There’s a real core to build around now, especially the midfield partnership of Andre and Joao Gomes, which looks like one of the league’s most underrated duos.

But if last summer taught us anything, it’s that failure to act decisively breeds chaos. This summer is a pivotal one; make the right moves, and Wolves can finally build some momentum again.

Harry Lee

A pre-season under Gary O’Neil certainly feels like a lifetime ago, the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming Premier League campaign was building despite the obvious shortcomings in the transfer window (a centre back was not needed, apparently). The early fixtures were statistically the toughest, and the results that followed were nothing short of disastrous.

Gary O’Neil increasingly protected himself in pre and post match press conferences, often alienating the players and suggesting the team were working at maximum level. The writing was on the wall for a long time, unfortunately for Wolves fans and the playing side it took far too long for the hierarchy to make the decision to part with the manager.

This led to the best moment of the season, appointing Vitor Pereira. Total transformation of the playing style - making Wolves a solid, hard to beat team first and foremost with the addition of Agbadou proving pivotal. Vitor brought the fans and players closer together, reigniting that spirit required to get out of the relegation difficulties. His ‘points first, then the pints’ motto becoming almost legendary, a real man of the people.

Matheus Cunha is on the move (Nick Potts/PA)

The results were instantaneous, the performances much improved, with fans player of the season Joao Gomes fantastic throughout - also getting my vote. His all round game seems to be getting better by the day, his work rate always phenomenal, he cares about Wolves and this shows on the pitch.

There has been many a bad moment in this campaign - but considering the momentum we had in the league, the penalty defeat to Bournemouth in the cup sticks out as a huge missed opportunity, only highlighted by Crystal Palace’s success as well as Newcastle in the domestic cups.

The spine of the team of Agbadou, Andre, Joao Gomes and Strand Larsen gives us a fantastic base to work with. If Vitor Pereira is back in the summer transfer window then there is no reason we cannot challenge for those latter European spots.

Matt Gallimore

So, as another season comes to a conclusion, what do we make of it?! If it was salvaging the mess we were in, to comfortably survive, then by all means it was a successful season.

Me?! I want more than that, and I'm disappointed that once again, and as each season passes, we are continuing a trend of an 'accomplished' Premier League club showing a continual downward spiral.

In a season where most of the largest clubs were below their normal standards, this was an opportunity for other clubs to shine and achieve the holy grail of European football. And this is where I feel the bigger picture needs looking at regarding our club. This was a season where progressive clubs could compete and show the trajectory that they are on. Yet here we are, again showing that the ambition, hunger and intent of the owners is not there. This was the season that highlighted to me that unless Fosun change their approach dramatically, we will be in this same situation again. The truth is that if you keep circling the drain, eventually you will go down, and this summer feels pivotal in the direction this club will be heading.

Nelson Semedo (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

With key players like Cunha and most likely Semedo and Ait-Nouri leaving, as well as the squad players that have proven for a number of years now that they are not up to the standard required, this summer requires a huge overhaul, and make no bones about it, the new recruits need to be successful signings. Losing three starters of the quality of the aforementioned is a huge hole to fill and that's not including new signings that the squad so badly needs. This is another indication that the 'sustainable' model is slowly coming to a head. When you keep selling your best assets and watering down the quality, eventually that will find you out. And besides Andre and Joao Gomes, can we honestly say there is anyone else left that is worth big money to us as a club?!

The positive in all of this is Vitor Perreira. He has the full backing of the fans and has proven that he is up to the task, if supported. The trouble is will he be? Since Nuno we have seen this time after time, where managers want to take us to the next level, and ultimately decide the ambitions of the club don't match theirs.

With over £100m due to be raised from sales, there is absolutely no reason why the manager shouldn't be backed and given what he wants. The coming months will show us once and for all where this ownership group intends to take us. Last chance saloon!

As for Gary O'Neil, the less said the better. In my opinion he was absolutely clueless. A guy who talked the talk but ultimately showed naivety and incompetence every single week on match day. To get ourselves in the position we were in highlighted how poor of a manager he is. The fact he kept Andre on the bench is a sackable offence alone.

As much as I disliked the attitude of Matheus Cunha with the talk of moving on before the season had even ended, I have to say that he was my player of the season. At times, he single handedly won us games, and although we proved we could be a better 'team' without him in it at times, the fact is we are going to miss his quality massively. Other players who need a mention are Semedo, Joao Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Agbadou and Andre.

Worst moment of the season was one of two. Losing at home to Ipswich under GON was a disgraceful performance and one that had me resigned to the fact we were in serious trouble. The other was seeing Mario Lemina, our 'Captain' who is meant to be representing our club, having an absolute meltdown on the pitch at West Ham, arguing with coaching staff and fellow team mates, and showing the whole world on Sky TV that this is the predicament we were in. Embarrassing stuff!

Finally, the best moment of the season, and that was seeing VP installing belief, passion and adulation to the supporters and showing the reciprocated love that the fanbase has given him. We have missed that since Nuno left, and us fans now feel that we have the right man for the job.

Whether the owners realise that and support the guy, we will soon find out.

To all my fellow Wolves fans, enjoy your summer and hopefully here's to a promising transfer window.

Adam Virgo

Very mixed feelings following the end of the season. It started in the worst possible way under Gary O’Neil after having some hope going into the season. Getting beat 6-2 by Chelsea in our first home game pretty much showed us how the season was going to be moving forwards.

The only positive under Gary O’Neil was the 4-1 away win at Fulham which was very unexpected but it was an anomaly and we just played extremely well that game.

Vitor Pereira came in and changed things massively for us. We got off to a fantastic start under him and overall he did an absolutely brilliant job to take us from despair to comfortable safety in the end.

Vitor Pereira admitted he was emotional as some players said farewell to the team after the last game (Nick Potts/PA)

Vitor connected with the fans brilliantly and it really helped with the performances on the pitch. He helped us to go on a six game win streak, the longest in the Premier League for us, without Cunha for a lot of the games which does give me hope going into the new season dependent on how the transfer window goes overall.

Player of the season I would say Joao Gomes for everything he gave us on the pitch consistently throughout the season, he was fighting for the badge and team in the right ways constantly and you can’t ask for anymore than that. Cunha obviously gave us a lot of individual moments and quality but some of his antics during the season let himself and the team down which put us in a difficult position when there was still a lot to play for in terms of relegation.

Best moment of the season was appointing Vitor Pereira and the connection he made with the fans as well going on a six win streak. Ipswich away was also up there as that was a huge win at the time and a fantastic away day.

The worst moment of the season has to be the embarrassing issues we had under Gary O’Neil such as Lemina trying to fight our back room staff after West Ham away and Cunha’s antics after Ipswich at home and his idiotic red card during the FA Cup game against Bournemouth. Those moments were just embarrassing and players letting the fans and club down like that is just not needed. Losing heavily to Chelsea at home and Brentford away to name a couple were also really low moments of the season.