Wolves boss hints at potential departure

The forward has just completed his first full season at the club, despite signing from Valencia in the summer of 2022 in a £27.5million deal.

Guedes finished that season on loan at Benfica, before rejoining the Portuguese club for the start of the next campaign.

He then joined Villarreal on another loan deal before returning to Wolves last summer.

Despite efforts to move him on, the 28-year-old stayed with Wolves for the full Premier League campaign, scoring two goals and registering four assists in 29 games. He also scored an extra three goals in two Carabao Cup matches.

Now, Pereira has revealed that Guedes is keen to move on in the coming months.

"I’m not sure about Gonçalo Guedes either, because he has a contract with us," Pereira said via Portuguese media outlet Record.

"I like him, but he’s been there for a few years and has this ambition to leave.”

Pereira added: "(It’s) mainly because he’s been there for a few years. Let’s see if it’s possible or not.”

Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri have already left for Manchester United and Manchester City respectively, while a number of other players in the Wolves camp are attracting interest.

Hwang Hee-chan was also coy on his future in an interview with the Express & Star, in which he admitted his 'love' for the club but was non-committal on a potential move.

Last summer Wolves rejected a £21million offer from French side Marseille for Hwang, before the player was convinced to stay at the club by then manager Gary O'Neil.