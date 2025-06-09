West Brom's £3m goalkeeper who went on to win 12 trophies including Champions League departs Man City

But much of that success has come after he left Albion.

The former England keeper who came through at Leeds and signed for Liverpool, moved to Albion for £3.25m, and made 118 appearance across three seasons.

He moved to Turkey, before spells with Wigan and Derby County.

Carson then made a sensational switch to Manchester City, on loan to cover a goalkeeping slot at the Premier League club.

He was there for two seasons on loan, before signing permanently and serving as an understudy to the other keepers at City.

He would be there for another four seasons, but across six years at the club his statistics are incredible.

In total, Carson won 11 trophies despite the fact he played just 108 minutes of football.

His appearances came in the Premier League against Newcastle and in the last 16 of the Champions League against Sporting CP.

Despite hardly playing, he earned praise from City's keeper coaches as well as keepers such as Ederson for his work and the impact he had on City's team of superstars.

In a statement, City said: "Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future."