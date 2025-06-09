West Brom loanee on lookout for new club after being released by Premier League outfit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 28-year-old who began his career at Barnsley, before making a move to Everton had the second of two loan spells at the club last season.

He originally joined the club back in the 2018/2019 campaign - helping Albion reach the Championship play-offs.

He returned to Everton and went back into the first team fold, but in recent years signed for Southampton and Sheffield United on short term loan deals.

Then last summer, Holgate turned down the chance to sign for Sheffield Wednesday when Albion made a last minute deadline day swoop to bring him back to the club.

He would go on to feature heavily for Albion due to injuries, playing 27 times and scoring one goal.

He returned to his parent club but Everton have today confirmed Holgate will be departing after ten years with the club.

Holgate did open up about his future at the end of the season, insisting he wanted to be playing in the Premier League and there has been no speculation linking him with a permanent move to Albion.