Significant West Brom transfer pursuit update as other clubs set to rival Albion amid talks

Albion have become the front runners to sign the forward, according to reports.

Shankland is out of contract at Hearts with both Albion and Southampton keen to bring in the striker who has been prolific in the SPL in recent years.

Hearts are keen for him to stay, but over the weekend it emerged that Albion may be winning the race to sign the 29-year-old.

However, it may well hit a snag, as reports in Scotland have now emerged claiming clubs in the Saudi Pro League clubs are also keen to offer Shankland a deal.

On Sunday evening, it was reported that Steven Gerrard's former side, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Wehda were two clubs monitoring Shankland's situation.

The forward has been on Albion's radar in the past, when he was a player at Dundee but they decided against making a move.

But now the interest is there, and with the Hearts forward out of contract it would represent a potentially smart free agent capture for Albion.