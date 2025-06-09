Perfect 10 for Sir John Bayley - but they trail the top two

That is because title rivals Castlefields and Wrockwardine Wood took advantage of their extra games last midweek to leapfrog Bayley at the summit, despite both having suffered two defeats this campaign.

New leaders Castlefields backed up their 10-2 (245-137) victory at Horsehay by winning 9-3 (225-182) at Adderley two days later.

British no.1 Callum Wraight led the way for Castlefields with a 21-6 card, while Rich Goddard and Tom Palmer were both 21-9 winners.

Adam Jones, Ashley Wellings, Gareth Herbert, Andrew Judson, Jon Palmer and Wayne Rogers were also on the mark for the leaders, while Ian Howell (21-6), Jack Hazeldine and Alex Lockett replied for Adderley.

Wrockwardine Wood thrashed Burway 10-2 (232-166) in midweek and picked up another 12 points at Highley with an 8-4 (235-196) triumph to sit six points behind Castlefields.

Liam Stevens was a 21-8 winner, while Martin Williams, Greg Smith, Steve Broome, Will Childs, Jamie King, Rob Roden and Clay Flattley were also triumphant.

Dave Scriven, Jamie Taylor, David East and Phil Chester scored points for Highley, who also played midweek and won 9-3 (229-169) at home to Hanwood.

Sir John Bayley did not play in midweek, so have a game in hand on the top two - but trail table-topping Castlefields by nine points.

They were made to work hard for their 7-5 (235-206) victory at St Georges, with no single-figure winners in the match.

Chris Worthington, Scott Simpson, Spencer Clarke, Owen Evans, Dan Taylor, Reece Farr and Scott Harries won for Bayley, while Julie Alderman, John Cooke, Gordon Hawkins, Jack Hill and Steve Pessall scored points for St Georges.

With the top three having broken away, the remaining 11 teams in the division are separated by just 33 points.

Horsehay may be at the bottom of the pile, but they secured their second victory of the season by beating Hanmer 7-5 (223-193), with Andy Garbett leading the way.

Gavin Bridge, David Clayton, Steve Reeves, Rob Clarke, Gareth Jones and John Roberts Jnr completed the win for Horsehay, while Jacob Jones (21-8), Lee Peate, Mel Jenkins, Chris Probert and Colin Jones Jnr were Hanmer's winners.

Meole Brace saw off Bylet 9-3 (238-174) to climb above their visitors into ninth, with Andy Wiggington delivering a 21-4 card - backed up by a 21-9 from Nick Davies.

Chris Jones, Julian Cooke, Mark Thomas, Russell Pugh, Tracy Bound, Craig Wilson and Will Tyler were also victorious, while Rob Renke, Cheryl Caswell and Lee Bowden replied for Bylet.

Ian Jones (21-3) won in dominant fashion as Ifton overcame Wem USC 8-4 (233-188).

Owen Jackson, Robin Bennett, Nicky Jones, Joe Langford, Keiron Roberts, Simon Tyler and Geraint Williams also won for Ifton, while James Dowley, Luke Boniface, George Williams and Ian Metcalfe scored points for Wem.

And Hanwood defeated Burway 7-5 (232-185), thanks in part to single-figure successes from Dave Turner (21-5) and Richard Lawson (21-9).

Mark Parsons, Darren Wellings, Phil Lyttle, Mark Shore and Shaun Bould also won for Hanwood, while Burway's victors were Adam Dovey, Richard Lane, Ben Allen, Dave WIlding and Duncan Pressley.