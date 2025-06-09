Michael Rutter back on his feet after terrifying crash at Isle of Man TT

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 53-year-old - who was born in Brierley Hill and lives in Bridgnorth - fell during the final lap of the second Supertwin race on Friday (June 6) and was airlifted to hospital.

His Bathams Racing team have since provided an update to confirm Rutter suffered a "number of fractures in his spine", but that he has been able to get back to his feet following the scary accident.

The update read: "We are very happy to provide an update on Michael’s condition following his accident during the Supertwin race on Friday. He suffered a number of fractures in his spine between the L2 and L5 vertebrae.

Michael Rutter is a legend of the Isle of Man TT

"After being airlifted to the Walton Unit at Aintree Hospital, surgeons have successfully stabilised all the fractures and Michael has already been able to mobilise on his feet.

"He requires more surgery in his ankle to repair a further fracture there, but for now the worst of his injuries have been treated successfully.

"Michael and the rest of the team would like to say a huge thank you to all the messages of well wishes and of course ALL the medical staff at Aintree and the Walton Unit.

"We will provide more details on his recovery in due course."

Rutter - son of fellow TT legend Tony - is a seven-time winner at one of the most dangerous events in world sport, having made his debut in 1994.

He was celebrated last year with a special lap to honour his three decades in the sport, and this year was focusing on the Supertwin races - the slowest class at the annual road race.

Rutter finished ninth in the opening Supertwin race last Tuesday and was trying to better that on the third and final lap of the second race on Friday when he fell at the 31st milestone.

He was conscious and breathing and observed at the Noble's hospital before being airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where he underwent surgery on his back.