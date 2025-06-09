"Let's see what happens" - Wolves forward opens up on future

The South Korean international endured a difficult 2024/25 campaign and has been linked with a move away in the coming months.

Last summer Wolves turned down a £21million offer from French club Marseille and Hwang stayed after then boss Gary O'Neil revealed his desire to keep him.

The 29-year-old still has plenty of good things to say about Wolves, but was vague when asked what the transfer window holds for him.

"Of course, Wolves is still my dream club," Hwang said when asked if he is happy he stayed last summer.

"I'm playing my dream and I never said to my parents or my friends that I should go.

"I just kept trying my best and I want to give everything.