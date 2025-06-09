Comment: Shrewsbury’s summer is finely poised with plenty of work still to do

There are roughly two months until the season gets under way again on August 3, which is when fans will be able to see a new-look Salop in action for the first time in a competitive fixture.

And while the arrivals of Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas should be considered a reasonable start - there are still plenty more bits of the puzzle to put together.

The goalkeeper situation is one? Jamal Blackman was released at the end of the season after he signed midway through the last campaign under Gareth Ainsworth.

He started life in blue and amber like a house on fire. He was excellent, but his form dipped and there were several preventable goals that went in during the final stretch of the season. Joe Young, who never made a senior appearance for Salop, also departed.

It leaves just one gloveman still at the Croud Meadow. That is Toby Savin. He arrived last summer, and he started well until his form dropped off too.