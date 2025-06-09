'All hours': Shrewsbury assistant makes transfer window pledge after positive Salop start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop have already made a positive start to their summer business with two very experienced players signing for the Shropshire club - Tom Anderson and Sam Clucas.

Anderson arrived after turning down a contract at Doncaster, whereas Clucas was released by Lincoln at the end of last season.

After the duo signed two-year deals, the attention now switches to the next targets Shrewsbury can land as they prepare for life in the fourth tier of English football, a level they have not played at for more than a decade.

“It is difficult to predict,” O’Donnell said when asked when the next signing will be. “You would like it to be busy as you would like the momentum to keep going for really good positive signings to come into the football club - that is what we are identifying as part of a multi-disciplinary group.

“We are forever talking at numerous times of the day, at night when a message will come out saying ‘What about this player?’

“We would like it to be consistent and regular.”

The Town players do not return to action until the end of June with their first friendly to be against Stoke on July 9. That game is going to be played behind closed doors.

The first game Shrews fans can go and watch will be at Leamington on July 12.

Salop are working hard on bringing in new additions, but O’Donnell says it is understandably a quiet period with players and staff recharging after a hectic football season.

“We understand that people need their own time with families because of how busy the football season is,” he continued. “We need our own time too, to enjoy our holidays.

“But one thing is for sure, and all the fans need to know is that every single one of us is working extremely hard to bring the right players into the football club.”