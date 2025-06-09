AFC Telford confirm latest signing for the 2025/26 season

Manager Kevin Wilkin signed the defender in March, making his debut against Banbury United a month later where he got his first clean sheet.

Having first honed his skills in South America, Wilkin is optimistic of developing Cawthorne, who ‘hasn’t shied away’ from the physical battle - featuring in both of the Bucks’ play-off victories.

Cawthorne said: “Telford already feels like home to me, and my aim is to keep on achieving things with this great club.”

Wilkin added: “Oliver arrived quite late in the day, but from what we saw of him in training, it quickly made us think there was a player in there, without a doubt.

“He’s got some good experience already from playing in South America, and although I think the game here and at our level is a bit more physical, he hasn’t shied away from that.

“He’s not the finished article, but I think we can help him develop his game, and he can help to develop us at the same time, so I’m looking forward to more opportunities to work with Oliver.”

The new season starts on August 9, and Cawthorne is joined in the Bucks’ 2025/26 squad by Jahdahn Fridye-Harper, Brandon Hall, Jordan Cranston and Matty Stenson, as well as new signing Alex Fletcher.

The 23-year-old played in Venezuela and Panama, most recently at Alianza FC in Panama City, before his Staffordshire family links brought him to Shropshire.

When Wilkin originally signed Cawthorne earlier in the season, he said: “As a defender, it’s important they can do the nasty bits of heading it and kicking it, and he’s certainly shown good quality on that front, based on what we’ve seen so far.”